Question: What do you get when you cross a Maltese and a poodle? Answer: An affectionate, playful, intelligent creature with a soft and silky, non-allergenic coat. In fact, the perfect pet.

The Maltipoo - first bred in the 1990s in the US - has the cute looks of an eternal puppy, thanks to its small size, round head, droopy ears and large eyes. Its coat can be white, apricot or beige.