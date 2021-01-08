We’re already one week into 2021 and hopefully everyone is setting their intentions and goals for the new year. Whatever your goals might consist of, getting healthy mentally and physically should be priority on the list.

Oftentimes people think eating healthy has to be boring, but it really doesn’t. In addition to trying new recipes to keep healthy eating exciting, how you cook your foods can also make a big difference.

Air fryers have been around for years but lately it seems they’ve been a hot commodity. Take a scroll through social media and you’ll find numerous photos of people showing the delicious looking foods they are making with their air fryers.

Makers of air fryers claim that the appliance is a way to make and enjoy fried foods with the extra unhealthy fats that fried foods typically have, because air fryers require less oil than deep fryers do. Yet, even with less oil air fryers produce similar flavor and texture of a traditionally fried food, according to Medical News Today.

What also makes an air fryer healthy is that each one has a fan in front of the heater that blows hot air onto and around the food for a quick and efficient cooking process, according to the Today show.

This kitchen appliance comes in a wide variety of shapes and styles so it can be hard to narrow down which is the best option. Take a scroll below to check out some of the highest rated air fryers of 2021.