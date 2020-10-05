6 Products to maintain healthy skin and hair during colder temperatures

Cold weather is tough on our bodies, especially on our skin and hair. The dry air of cold temperatures draws moisture away from it, and as a result, we end up with cracked skin, eczema, psoriasis, dehydrated and brittle hair. Stepping up our beauty game during this time of the year is crucial to preserve our complexion and mane healthy until spring and summer arrive.

The first step is to know your skin and hair. Understanding how they react to certain products will help decide what‘s best for you. Just because something is trending or has an attractive packaging doesn’t mean it will add the necessary moisture and improve texture or elasticity.

Using brands with high-quality standards are more valuable than those with high prices — yes! An 8 or 20 dollars night cream, moisturizers, sunscreens, or hair mask sometimes could do more for you than a product marked as luxurious.

There are many options out there, and sometimes we don’t even know where to start. Visiting the beauty aisle can be overwhelming, and shopping online can be a challenge; Therefore, we enlisted some of the best skin and hair products you should try during Fall and Winter.

Products to Maintain Your Hair Healthy during Colder Temperatures

Hair Food’s Treatment Collection

The collection includes seven products specially formulated to provide moisture, shine, and protection to any hair routine! The beauty of this brand is that they are sulfate, paraben, and mineral-oil free. Clean, simple, kitchen-crafted recipes inspire hair Food, and its creator believes that everyone should feed their hair like we feed our body.

The Hair Food’s Mango + Aloe Curl Defining Smoothie is ideal for effortlessly air-dried curls. The product is crafted with natural ingredients to lock in moisture and create soft, defined curls; as a bonus, you can recover the damaged hair with the Hair Food Damage Recovery Serum, formulated to help restore health to colored or over-styled hair.

Moisture Intensive Masks from John Masters Organics

As Fall sets in, some severe rehab may be in order, and according to John Masters Organics real repair begins with intense moisture. The brand has two hydration-boosting masks that are perfect for a hair intervention. One of them is the John Masters Organics Hair Mask for Normal Hair with Rose & Apricot, developed to help balance moisture levels, repair split ends, and cleanse the scalp.

And the Hair Mask for Damaged Hair with Honey & Hibiscus, a rich and decadent silicone-free hair mask that puts hair into rehab. The product can be used weekly to rescue extremely dry, damaged hair. The mask also restores hair structure, locks in moisture, and protects hair from further damage leaving it shiny, manageable, stronger, softer, and healthier.

Elaluz Dry Texture Finishing Spray

If you have fine hair or are looking for long-lasting dry volume and touchable texture, then the Elaluz Dry Texture Finishing Spray might be for you.

This buildable formula is infused with powerful nutrient-dense ingredients, like Buriti Oil, Brazilian Nut Oil, and Aloe, to help prevent breakage and keep hair looking healthy. This apple waterlily scent spray comes with UV protection to help keep color-safe, and it is suitable for all hair types.

Products to Step Up Your Skincare Game during Fall and Winter

POND’S Anti-Aging Rejuveness Collection

POND‘S added more treasures to their Rejuveness Collection. Besides the brand’s Rejuveness Anti-Aging Cream, POND’S launched the Lifting & Brightening Eye Cream visibly reduces fine lines and wrinkles with results you can see starting on day one. This hydrating eye wrinkle cream is formulated with Vitamin B3 and Retinol Complex to strengthen skin elasticity and visibly reduce wrinkles’ appearance.

The collection also includes the Anti-Age Skin Tightening Serum, a formula with Retinol Complex that helps even skin tone, smooth skin texture, and visibly reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.



Crabtree & Evelyn Bali Collection

Crabtree & Evelyn is a brand fueled by cultural connection and global appreciation. After exploring the world, its founder decided to bottled the adventure in the recently released Bali Collection, the brand’s first exploration kit that helps us have an intimate and holistic experience.

The collection features a range of skincare and body care products that celebrate traditional Balinese ingredients and wellness practices, capturing the island’s scents. We can find the Lemongrass Skin Toner, formulated to help address redness and enlarged pores among the products. The Coconut +Sandalwood Body Balm that leaves the skin radiant and nurtured. The Volcanic Ash Face Mask, inspired by an ancient Balinese mud bath ritual. This creamy, hydrating mask draws out impurities to leave skin feeling pore-perfect.

Rose Skin Co.

This new beauty tool and skincare brand are determined to make beauty simple. Known for its IPL Laser Hair Removal Handset, Rose Skin Co. is also offering the Petal facial massager.

The tool cleanses the skin while massaging, increasing blood flow to your face allowing breakouts to heal faster while tightening skin and leaving it soft and glowing.