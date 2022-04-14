New look: How to dye your hair with natural ingredients at home

There are many options if you are interested in changing your look! From going to a salon, using color spray, or buying box dye for your hair, it might be tempting to try different shades and colors. However, as we keep using all the chemical ingredients in these products, this will eventually cause a lot of damage to our hair.

This is why it’s important to know there are a few natural ways to color your hair if you want to give your hair a break, or just want to avoid chemicals and try natural hair dyes. Watch the video to discover more natural options!