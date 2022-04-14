New look: How to dye your hair with natural ingredients at home

There are many options if you are interested in changing your look! From going to a salon, using color spray, or buying box dye for your hair, it might be tempting to try different shades and colors. However, as we keep using all the chemical ingredients in these products, this will eventually cause a lot of damage to our hair.
This is why it’s important to know there are a few natural ways to color your hair if you want to give your hair a break, or just want to avoid chemicals and try natural hair dyes. Watch the video to discover more natural options!
- Henna is known for being used in temporary tattoos, however it can also be used to dye your hair red, giving you a vibrant color for about four to six weeks. With 1/2 cup of henna mixed with 1/4 cup of water, let the mixture sit for 12 hours, then add a bit more water so it can be applied. Then use it on your hair and wait for two to six hours before washing it out.
- Coffee is also a great and easy option if you are looking for a shade or two darker, or if you want to cover up gray hair. After brewing a strong cup of dark-roast coffee, mix ½ cup of coffee with 2 tbsp. of coffee grounds and 1 cup of leave-in hair conditioner. Apply it and leave it in for an hour before washing it out.
- Lemon juice is the perfect option if you want to achieve natural highlights. Just spray your hair with lemon juice and comb to spread evenly, then sit outside in the sun and wait at least an hour before washing it out.
