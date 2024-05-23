The stars are in France for the Cannes Film Festival, and today is the highly anticipated amfAR Gala. The annual fundraising event is organized by The Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) and draws celebrities, influential figures, and philanthropists from around the world. This high-profile event is one of the most glamorous charity galas in the world, taking place this year at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, France.



©GettyImages



Cher and Demi Moore pose on the red carpet

This year, the gala’s host is Demi Moore, with performances by Nick Jonas and Jess Glynne. The one and only Cher, who just turned 78, just performed her hit song “Believe.”



The fundraiser has significantly advanced the foundation’s mission to find a cure for HIV/AIDS. In 2022, the event raised over $19 million, emphasizing its vital role in supporting groundbreaking research initiatives.

With a cocktail reception, a formal dinner, live auctions, musical performances, and a runway show curated by Carine Roitfeld, titled “Fairy Tales,” it’s action-packed. Some featured auction items include a 1964 piece by Andy Warhol of Elizabeth Taylor, and Kenny Scharf’s 2024 “Untitled” piece.

We’ve seen incredible looks throughout the festival, and the Gala is no different. Check out some of the best red carpet looks.