Demi Moore steals the show in stunning sheer lace blazer and mini skirt

Demi Moore is booked and busy! The Hollywood star continues to promote her latest project ‘Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’ in New York City. During her latest outing in the Big Apple, the 61-year-old actress and her adorable pup Pilaf stole the show arriving at ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.’

This time the star decided to wear an all-black ensemble, which included a sophisticated blazer jacket featuring sheer lace cutouts on the sides. She paired the look with a chic mini skirt, sheer stockings, and matching black velvet heels. Demi wore her signature brunette hair straight and rocked a soft glam makeup look, including a soft pink lip.

The actress wore minimal jewelry, including small drop earrings and matching diamond rings. During her latest TV appearance, Demi shared her experience playing the role of Upper East Side socialite Ann Woodward in the series, alongside Molly Ringwald, Calista Flockhart, Naomi Watts, and Chloë Sevigny.

“I think there’s great responsibility when you’re stepping in to play a real person,” the actress said. “And even though Capote really goes into Truman’s perception, it was really important for me to kind of honor the truth as much as possible and all the research I did - the question of did she murder her husband or was it an accident?”

“From my research, it was an accident. And I think that, after Ann lived a life that was a lot of rejection - the family rejected her that she married into...she never lived up to anybody’s standards. She just never fit that social stratosphere,” Demi concluded.