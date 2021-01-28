Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington posed for the cameras after walking the Fendi show

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing and Fendi’s spring ‘21 haute couture show took place at Palais Brongniart in Paris on Wednesday. Not only were the looks designed by the Italian fashion house stunning, but Fendi’s newly appointed artistic director Kim Jones also recruited some of the world’s most famous supermodels to walk in his show.

Naomi Campbell looked stunning on the Fendi runway.

Some of the world’s most famous fashion models of the 1990s, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and Christy Turlington all graced the Fendi runway on Wednesday to showcase Jones’s collection. The beautiful looks seen on the runway were full of metallics and evening gowns.

The younger generation of models such as Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Adwoa Aboah also made an appearance on the runway. Kate’s 18-year-old daughter, Lila even made her runway debut at the Fendi show, walking the runway with her mom.

Bella Hadid walked the runway on Wednesday at Fendi’s show.

One celebrity in particular who opened the show was Demi Moore. It was unexpected for spectators of the show, but the 58-year-old ‘Ghost’ actress looked like a runway natural.

Demi Moore made her runway debut.

One the show wrapped, photographers captured Naomi and Christy leaving the Palais Brongniart. The two supermodels stopped to smile and pose for the cameras. Naomi was seen wearing a colorful printed dress with a leather jacket over it.

Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington seen leaving the Fendi show in Paris.

The 50-year-old opted for comfortable footwear as she wore black and white Nike sneakers with her look. Christy’s model off duty look consisted of a cream turtleneck sweater that was paired with brown pants and an oversized navy blue blazer. She also kept her feet comfortable in a pair of white sneakers.