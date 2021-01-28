Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington posed for the cameras after walking the Fendi show

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing and Fendi’s spring ‘21 haute couture show took place at Palais Brongniart in Paris on Wednesday. Not only were the looks designed by the Italian fashion house stunning, but Fendi’s newly appointed artistic director Kim Jones also recruited some of the world’s most famous supermodels to walk in his show.
Some of the world’s most famous fashion models of the 1990s, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and Christy Turlington all graced the Fendi runway on Wednesday to showcase Jones’s collection. The beautiful looks seen on the runway were full of metallics and evening gowns.
Kate Moss and her 18-year-old daughter Lila walked the Fendi runway together
Demi Moore makes a surprise runway appearance at Fendi fashion show
‘90s Supermodels are reuniting for an Apple TV+ Docuseries
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore celebrated Christmas separately most likely due to the pandemic
The younger generation of models such as Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Adwoa Aboah also made an appearance on the runway. Kate’s 18-year-old daughter, Lila even made her runway debut at the Fendi show, walking the runway with her mom.
One celebrity in particular who opened the show was Demi Moore. It was unexpected for spectators of the show, but the 58-year-old ‘Ghost’ actress looked like a runway natural.
One the show wrapped, photographers captured Naomi and Christy leaving the Palais Brongniart. The two supermodels stopped to smile and pose for the cameras. Naomi was seen wearing a colorful printed dress with a leather jacket over it.
The 50-year-old opted for comfortable footwear as she wore black and white Nike sneakers with her look. Christy’s model off duty look consisted of a cream turtleneck sweater that was paired with brown pants and an oversized navy blue blazer. She also kept her feet comfortable in a pair of white sneakers.