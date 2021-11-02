Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 01, 2021
Demi Moore flaunts cleavage at WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Demi Moore is looking better and better! The actress and businesswoman attended the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, November 1, wearing a stunning suit and flaunting her cleavage.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November 1, 2021©GettyImages
The 58-year-old Emmy nominee showed her luxurious bra in a velvet navy-blue Fendi pantsuit. The star completed her looks with earrings, a black purse, and matching boots.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 1, 2021©GettyImages
Her hairstylist, Ben Talbott, kept her iconic her straight with Demi’s signature middle part. At the same time, Moore’s make-up artist Lloyd Simmonds kept it simple and neutral.

Demi attended the award ceremony by the arm of fashion designer and Fendi creative director Kim Jones.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November 1, 2021©GettyImages
During the WSJ. Magazine’s 2021 Brand Innovator award, Kim Kardashian West received a recognition for the shapewear brad, Skims. The tv personality accepted the honor wearing a leather dress from her Skims x Fendi collaboration.

But before taking the stage, Kardashian’s dress unzipped, and Fendi Creative Director and Kim’s friend, fashion designer Kim Jones, jumped to zip her up. “We’re having a fashion emergency,” Kim said when she stood up.

According to attendees, Kardashian’s tablemate Demi Moore was also ready to help keep Kim’s famous posterior covered. “I’d like to thank Kim Jones because I just had a little fashion emergency,” Kardashian said. “Thank God I had Skims under — because this would’ve been a different kind of show tonight.”

