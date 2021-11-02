Demi Moore flaunts cleavage at WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards

Demi Moore is looking better and better! The actress and businesswoman attended the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, November 1, wearing a stunning suit and flaunting her cleavage.

The 58-year-old Emmy nominee showed her luxurious bra in a velvet navy-blue Fendi pantsuit. The star completed her looks with earrings, a black purse, and matching boots.

Her hairstylist, Ben Talbott, kept her iconic her straight with Demi’s signature middle part. At the same time, Moore’s make-up artist Lloyd Simmonds kept it simple and neutral.

Demi attended the award ceremony by the arm of fashion designer and Fendi creative director Kim Jones.