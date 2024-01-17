Nico Parker’s ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ begins production

Nico Parker’s new film is underway. “How To Train Your Dragon,” the live action adaptation of the beloved series of animated films, is now being shot, with cast and crew beginning to share images of the process.

Dean Deblois, the director and screenwriter of the movie, shared the first behind the scenes photograph on his Instagram account, showing him holding a clapperboard with the name of the film written on it. “First day of the shoot!” he captioned the post. “We’re all excited to get underway!” Aside from writing and directing the live action adaptation of the film, Deblois is also an animator and was responsible for making the original trilogy of films.

“How To Train Your Dragon” is scheduled to be released on June 13, 2025. The film stars Mason Thames as Hiccup, the protagonist of the story, and Nico Parker, as Astrid, his love interest. The supporting cast includes Gerard Butler, who’ll play Hiccup’s father and is reprising the role from the original movie.

Nico Parker is only 19 years old, yet she’s been involved with major film and TV properties. Last year, she starred in “The Last of Us,” the HBO series that became one of the biggest hits of the year. She was also featured in the 2019 version of “Dumbo.”

More about the movie’s plot

“How To Train Your Dragon” follows Hiccup, the son of the village’s leader, who must live up to the family tradition and slay a dragon when he comes of age. Hiccup can’t do it, especially after he meets Toothless, an adorable and friendly dragon, with the two becoming fast friends and keeping their friendship hidden.

The original films have been a great success, grossing $1.6 billion at the box office and earning Academy Award nominations for Best Animated Film.

