New Music Friday: Wisin, Young Miko, Carin Leon, Grupo Frontera, and more

It’s Friday and the year is almost over. As artists release their last music of 2023, there has been some bangers this week. Get the weekend started with our weekly round up of new music.

1. Wisin, Young Miko - “SEÑORITA”

Wisin teams up with Young Miko to release their latest single of the year, “SEÑORITA.” “I am happy that this is the song with which I will close the year. Miko is a talented artist whom I admire and respect a lot. I know that this song, made with a unique blend of catchy rhythms and the vibrancy of its lyrics, along with the essence of Puerto Rican perreo, is destined to continue uniting cultures and consolidating the importance of collaborations like this in the urban genre,” explained Wisin.

2. Feid, Mañas Ru-Fino - La Vuelta

FEID has released his new 10-track EP ‘FERXXOCALIPSIS,’ delving into the darker corners of reggaeton sounds. “La Vuelta” ft Mañas Ru-fino showcases the harmony between Medellín’s rap and reggaeton and comes with an official music video.

3. Alex Ponce - gracias navidad

NEON16 dives into the Christmas spirit with their latest release, “A NEON Christmas”’ Combining artists, Latin cultures, and timeless Christmas classic fans will be able to enjoy familiar songs and new original Christmas tracks from artists like Alex Ponce, Nashy- Nashai, RMAND, and Wanda Original. Ponce, who is the first Ecuadorian artist to make it onto Spotify’s global charts, shows off his beautiful voice with “gracias navidad.”

4. Yandel, Luar La L - CLICK

Yandel releases his new collaboration, “CLICK” with Puerto Rican rapper, singer and composer of reggaeton, rap, and Latin trap Luar La L. The track was written by Yandel, and comes with a music video directed by Fernando Lugo.

5. Carin Leon, Grupo Frontera - Alch Si

Mexican superstars Carin Leon and Grupo Frontera come together for “Alch Si.” The cross-genre fusion of Mexican and country music, explores the pain following a breakup.

6. Beyoncé - MY HOUSE



Following the release of Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ film, the singer blessed fans with a new single, “MY HOUSE.” The Houston born artist never fails when it comes to her hard hitting and catchy music.

7. Eden Muñoz - Pudiste pero No Quisiste

Edén Muñoz releases his first album with Sony, “Como En Los Viejos Tiempos.” The live album showcases his talent with tracks like “Pudiste pero No Quisiste.”



8. Nos Entendemos - Jasiel Nuñez

Guadalajara native Jasiel Nuñez shows off his musical versatility with the release of “Nos Entendemos.” It comes with an official music video and blends soulful lyrics and hot urban beats.

9. Thalia, Estilo Sin Limite - Choro

Thalia returns with the release of her second musical single, “CHORO,” featuring Dania from Estilo Sin Limite. The song narrates how the performers are free and no longer believe in the eloquence of men trying to conquer them.

10. Caloncho - Dime pa saber

Caloncho releases the 6th single from his upcoming album due out in January.