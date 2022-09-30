New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Wisin & Yandel, Rosalía, Shawn Mendes, Paramore, and more

It’s Friday! Get your weekend playlist ready because there were a lot of bangers released this week. Check out the hottest releases below.

1. Wisin & Yandel, ROSALÍA - Besos Moja2

An epic collaboration between the iconic duo Wisin & Yandel and Rosalía bring “Besos Moja2.” It premiered to coincide with the release of Wisin & Yandel’s album ‘La última misión’, which features covers of their favorite songs. The song comes with a captivating music video.

2. M.I.A - Beep

The one and only M.I.A releases “Beep.” The catchy song shows off her flow and unique voice and is apart of her upcoming sixth studio album MATA.

3. Nacho, CNCO -Ferrari

Grammy-winning recording artist, NACHO, enlists multi-platinum group, CNCO, for their epic collaboration “FERRARI”, a tropical-urban track that wil excite the millions of fans that span across the globe for both artists. The catchy song wil have you ready to move your hips.

4. DAAZ - Satisfacción

WK Records’ rising star, DAAZ, is amongst the new generation of urban music in Mexico. His new single, “Satisfacción” demonstrates his genre-bending capabilities, fusing urban sound with a touch of pop. DAAZ’s second studio album set to be released this year.