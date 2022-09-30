New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Wisin & Yandel, Rosalía, Shawn Mendes, Paramore, and more

It’s Friday! Get your weekend playlist ready because there were a lot of bangers released this week. Check out the hottest releases below.
1. Wisin & Yandel, ROSALÍA - Besos Moja2
An epic collaboration between the iconic duo Wisin & Yandel and Rosalía bring “Besos Moja2.” It premiered to coincide with the release of Wisin & Yandel’s album ‘La última misión’, which features covers of their favorite songs. The song comes with a captivating music video.
2. M.I.A - Beep
The one and only M.I.A releases “Beep.” The catchy song shows off her flow and unique voice and is apart of her upcoming sixth studio album MATA.
3. Nacho, CNCO -Ferrari
Grammy-winning recording artist, NACHO, enlists multi-platinum group, CNCO, for their epic collaboration “FERRARI”, a tropical-urban track that wil excite the millions of fans that span across the globe for both artists. The catchy song wil have you ready to move your hips.
4. DAAZ - Satisfacción
WK Records’ rising star, DAAZ, is amongst the new generation of urban music in Mexico. His new single, “Satisfacción” demonstrates his genre-bending capabilities, fusing urban sound with a touch of pop. DAAZ’s second studio album set to be released this year.
5. Paramore - This is Why
Paramore releases “This is Why,” marking their first new music since their 2017 album, After Laughter. Led by Hayley Williams, the band shows how they have evolved over the last few years with a new era of music. They will release their sixth studio album under the same name February 10, 2023.
6. Natti Natasha x María Becerra - Lokita
Natti Natasha and María Becerra team up to for “Lokita.” The fun music video is the perfect compliment to the cathy and upbeat song.
7. Shawn Mendes - Heartbeat
Shawn Mendes releases the upbeat and adorable song “Heartbeat.” The catchy melody and lyrics will have you thinking of that special someone.
8. Don Omar and Lil Jon - Let’s Get Crazy
Don Omar and Lil Jon’s “Let’s Get Crazy” is a musical collaboration we never knew we needed. The song fuses the essence of “Mambo Dance” with electro music, along with the Lil Jon’s instantly recognizable voice.
9. LCD Soundsystem - new body rhumba
LCD Soundsystem releases their first new song in five years, “new body rhumba.” The single is from the White Noise soundtrack. The comedy horror starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig as a married couple, the film hits Netflix on December 30.