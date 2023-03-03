Watch: Wisin, Emilia, and Lyanno tell a story about heartbreak with “Tu Recuerdo”

Wisin has blessed fans with new music. Combining forces with Lyanno and Emilia, the unexpected collaboration brings the new single, “Tu Recuerdo.” The song just dropped, and it embraces an urban pop sound, showcasing each singer’s talent and unique style as they sing about heartbreak. It comes with a beautiful music video filmed in Miami, directed by Josefina Piere, telling a story about a couple that has broken up but can’t forget the special memories.



Along with Wisin, ﻿the song was produced in-house at La Base Music Group, which is known for multi-platinum songs like “Fiel”, “Mi Niña”, and “Buenos Días”, The urban track is sure to be one of the biggest hits of 2023 with the trio of singers representing different generations and cultures. “Anyone who knows me knows that I love to fuse in rhythms, that I love to collaborate. I love collaborations. I think that’s where great successes are born,” Wisin said in an interview. He went on to call it, “a project for people who are heartbroken.”

Argentine singer-songwriter Emilia said the project represents a great opportunity for women in the genre. “Today I feel like I’m in a haze. Like I am fulfilling a very, very big dream collaborating with a beast like Wisin, and with Lyanno. We have been talking about doing something together for a while, and Wisin managed to get us together, so it is really an honor, and a pride to be able to represent my country,” she said in an interview.



©La Base / WK Records





For Lyanno, he said the song will “touch the heartstrings of people” and will resonate with everyone who experienced some kind of heartbreak. “But it also has that rhythm. Reggaeton is a very danceable genre, very commercial. So I feel that people are going to enjoy it a lot.” He also praised Wisin, “he supports us and has a lot of respect for new talent. Which is the same way we are going to support other generations on their way. I think that is something very essential and very important.”