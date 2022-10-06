Amazon Music’s ‘La Nueva Pack’ honors legendary reggaetón stars Daddy Yankee and Wisin & Yandel

Amazon Music continues supporting the Latino community through its Game Changers initiative. The platform recently debuted the first edition of La Nueva Pack, a new series of Amazon Originals compilations.

In La Nueva Pack, talented emerging artists recreate some of the most important game-changing songs in urbano history. In its first edition, the compilation will honor legendary artists Daddy Yankee and Wisin & Yandel with several covers, including:

ROBI’s version of “Tu Principe” by Daddy Yankee

PtaZeta’s version of “Somos de Calle” by Daddy Yankee

Cauty’s interpretation of “Machucando” by Daddy Yankee

Chris Andrew’s version of “Llamé Pa Verte” by Wisin & Yandel

Alejo’s interpretation of “Sexy Movimiento” by Wisin & Yandel

Eix’s version of “Dime Que Te Paso” by Wisin & Yandel

According to Amazon Music, La Nueva Pack is part of an initiative that celebrates and highlights the Game Changers, whose music transformed the world with new sounds and exclusive content honoring the pioneers who diversified the global music scene by changing the status quo.

Latin music isn’t the only thing Amazon is supporting. Amazon Studios also announced two entertainment collaborations that mark a fundamental and differentiating commitment to supporting the U.S. Latino community.

The studio has joined forces with Edward James Olmos’ Latino Film Institute and is the exclusive sponsor of its Youth Cinema Project (YCP) Alumni Program for the 2022-2023 school year. YCP’s Alumni program connects over 300 program graduates from low-income, under-resourced public schools to hands-on access and learning opportunities across the industry, including mentoring and assistance with college applications.

Amazon Studios is also funding the inaugural YCP Fellowship, which will provide 15 college-bound students with resources to make a high-quality short film as a team to strengthen their film school applications and scholarship opportunities. The film will then screen at The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival in 2023.

“As we strive to be a global entertainment destination, we acknowledge the power and importance of Latino audiences. To tell their rich and dynamic stories authentically, we need their skills and creative power both in front of and behind the camera,” said Latasha Gillespie, Global Head of DEIA for Amazon Studios, Freevee, and IMDb. “Partnering with LFI and LA Collab is not a charitable endeavor; it is an equitable endeavor. It is our responsibility to remove barriers and open doors, so everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”