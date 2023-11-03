New Music Friday: The Beatles, Emilia, TINI, Don Omar, and more

Happy Friday! It’s already November and we only have a few more New Music Friday’s left for 2023. There are a lot of stressful and overwhelming things going on in the world right now, but music heals. Take some time to unwind and check out our weekly round-up of new music from A-list artists and rising stars from a variety of genres.

1. Emilia, TINI - La_Original.mp3

Emilia’s long awaited album .mp3 is here! The 13 track album includes a collaboration with her fellow Argentine superstar TINI, “La_Original.mp3.” The feel good dance track is already doing amazing with over 1 million views in less than 24 hours.

2. DON OMAR, WISIN, YANDEL - SANDUNGA

Don Omar surprises fans with his latest single, “SANDUNGA,” marking his reunion with renowned producers Luny Tunes and reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel after over a decade. “Collaborating on this track with Wisin & Yandel andLuny Tunes has been a wish of mine for a long time” said Don Omar. “Not only did we revisit our musical origins, but the outcome speaks for itself. Given our shared history, the creative synergy was seamless. Get ready for ‘SANDUNGA’; it’s the best reggaeton track in recent times.”

3. Go Betty Go - “We Talk A Lot”

LA-based Latina punk quartet Go Betty Go release “We Talk A Lot.” It’s the second single they’ve released since 2015, and the first since guitarist Betty Cisneros’ cancer diagnosis. “’We Talk A Lot’ is a song that dives into that feeling we all feel and have felt, when you’re falling in love with a friend, partner, life, etc… and you just want to take off on an adventure together and have it never end,” lead vocalist Nicolette Vilar said in a press release.

4. Arcángel, Peso Pluma - LA CHAMBA

Latin Trap pioneer Arcángel and Mexican superstar Peso Pluma collaborate on “LA CHAMBA.” It comes with an epic music video featuring iconic actor Danny Trejo, whoimparts wisdom about the value of hard work as the artists run “Tacos La Chamba.” The video is a reflection of their journey from humble beginnings to global success.



5. The Beatles - Now And Then

With the power of AI, The Beatles make history with the release of their final “new” song, “Now and Then,” 60 years after Beatlemania began. This track features the voices of all four original Beatles members, with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr completing an old demo recording by John Lennon. Per Associated Press, the track comes from the same batch of unreleased demos written by Lennon in the 1970s, which were given to his former bandmates by Yoko Ono. It comes with a nostalgic music video with old and new footage that will leave fans in tears.

6. VALÉ - the homesick song

Colombian rising star VALÉ releases, “the homesick song,” reflecting on the emotions of leaving her hometown of Baranquilla to pursue her music career in Los Angeles. “I hope this song comforts anyone who recently moved away from home and is feeling incredibly lonely. If you’ve gone through a breakup, a fallout with a friend or family member, or anything that makes you feel like you’re alone, just know you are not alone in this feeling,” the singer said in a statement.

7. Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 - La Noviecita

Dominican artist Juan Luis Guerra Seijas, one of the best-selling Latin music artists brings the flavor with “La Noviecita.” The track will have you on your feet dancing.

8. Sofia Reyes, GeraMX - MILAMORES

Mexican superstar Sofia Reyes released her most personal album, MILAMORES, on the Day of the Dead. The album reflects her emotional journey, transitioning from heartbreak to personal growth and resilience. The focus track, “MILAMORES,” sees her collaboration with Mexican rapper Gera MX. The song combines boleros, hip-hop, and pop.

9. Grupo Marca Registrada x Junior H - Mafiosa

Fans of Grupo Marca Registrada and Junior H can finally enjoy their new track, “Mafiosa.” It marks the second time the Sinaloan group has blended their style with the rising Corridos Tumbados artist.

10. Olivia Rodrigo – Can’t Catch Me Now

Olivia Rodrigo drops her new track, “Can’t Catch Me Now,” which is featured on The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes soundtrack. The ballad is beautiful and shows off her enchanting vocals.