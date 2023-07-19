‘Los 50:’ What to know about the dramatic reality show

There is a new reality show ready to captivate you. Telemundo’s new reality competition series “Los 50” premiers tonight, Tuesday, July 18, at 7 p.m./6 p.m. CT and will bring together 50 celebrities, influencers, and singers to compete for up to $350,000. Here’s what to know.

CAST MEMBERS



Among the 50 famous faces are Isabella Sierra, who played the daughter of Teresa Mendoza in “La Reina del Sur,” “La Casa de Los Famosos” alum Manelyk González, Mexican actor Juan Vidal, Mexican American singer Lorenzo Méndez, Fernanda de la Mora, Karely López, Luisa Fernanda Cataño, Douglas Castillo, Esteban Castillo, Fernando Noriega, Gianmarco Onestini, Adriano Zendejas, Alan Slim, Ana Parra, Anahí Izali, Aneudy Lara, Asaf Torres, Beta Mejía, Ceci Ponce, Isa Castro, Juan Pablo Llano, Rafael Nieves, Polo Monárrez, Samira Jalil, and more.

THE COMPETITION

The show is based on the French series “The Fifty.“ The competitors will live together in a hacienda disconnected from the outside world. They will compete in unpredictable, adventurous challenges at the order of the game’s master, El León.



Telemundo Entertainment and Content Strategy President Ronald Day told TheWrap there are going to be group and individual challenges and an elimination every night. “It’s a lot of drama,” he told the outlet. “It’s a combination between game and reality.”

The competition will bring out different sides of the celebrities as they bump heads living in the same space and fight over eliminations. “The competitive part is, ‘I don’t want to be eliminated — that’s number one — ‘I want to win the big prize, and I want to show myself as a leader of the group’” Day said.

AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

Viewers will stay captivated by the drama, knowing they have a hand in who goes home every night. Beginning on the show’s premiere, viewers can select their favorite contestant online who they believe to be the last remaining champion. Fans who correctly choose the winner will be entered to win a prize of $50,000.

Related Video: Olivia Rodrigo's new album: Everything you need to know Loading the player...