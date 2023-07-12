Watch Timothée Chalamet build a chocolate empire in ‘Wonka’

Willy Wonka is back, this time, played by Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet. The first trailer has been released for “Wonka,” showing a new side to the beloved story and character that has existed for decades in films and novels.

The trailer shows a new interation of Willy Wonka, showing him as a young and eccentric genius who’s yet to find his groove and create the world’s most delightful chocolate factory. He still wears the iconic purple outfit made out of a top hat and a velvet coat, and there’s still the apperance of an Oompa Loompa, played by Hugh Grant.

“Wonka” is directed by Paul King, the director of the “Paddington” films, which have become a favorite amongst cinephiles of all ages. It co-stars Keegan Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, and more.

Willy Wonka has been memorably played by various actors on the big screen, including Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp. It’s a role with some big shoes to fill, something that King alluded to in a interview with People, where he praised Chalamet for being able to give Wonka his own spin.

"I think what's so remarkable about his performance is not only that he is funny and mischievous and quite mysterious, as well — just like the Willy Wonka that people will know — but also, he brings such heart to the role and he's a brilliant actor," said King.

“Wonka” premieres in theaters this December 15th.

