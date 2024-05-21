2024 Tribeca Film Festival: the programming celebrating Latin American cinema

The 2024 Tribeca Film Festival, one of the most prestigious and eagerly awaited film festivals, will take place in New York City from June 5 to 16. The festival promises a rich and diverse showcase of Latin American programming this year, highlighting the region’s vibrant storytelling and cinematic excellence.

From fiction features to compelling documentaries, the slate features a mix of established auteurs and rising stars, ensuring a dynamic exploration of Latin American culture and perspectives.

Leading the charge is the highly anticipated fiction feature, ‘La Cocina,’ helmed by the visionary Mexican filmmaker Alonso Ruizpalacios. This innovative storyteller, known for his unique visual style, joins forces with the talented Rooney Mara, promising a cinematic experience like no other.

Adding to the robust lineup is the feature documentary “State of Silence,” executive produced by renowned Mexican actors and filmmakers Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal. The festival will also feature “In The Summers,” a fiction feature starring Leslie Grace, who brings her charismatic presence to this nostalgic and heartfelt story.

Including these films in the Tribeca Festival’s lineup reflects Latin American cinema’s growing recognition and appreciation on the global stage. The festival’s commitment to showcasing diverse voices and stories aligns with its mission to celebrate independent film and promote cross-cultural dialogue.

In addition to the highlighted features, the Latin American programming at Tribeca will encompass a variety of genres and formats, including short films, experimental works, and animated features.

Below are more details about this diverse array and how you can experience the full spectrum of Latin American creativity and innovation.

FEATURES

Don’t You Let Me Go (Uruguay) - World Premiere

Adela has just lost her best friend, Elena, so she boards a magic bus back in time to spend one last beautiful weekend with Elena in a house by the beach. Directed and written by Ana Guevara and Leticia Jorge. Produced by Agustina Chiarino. With Chiara Hourcade, Victoria Jorge, and Eva Dans.

In the Summers (United States) - New York Premiere

In this poignant debut film, embark on a journey with two sisters as they grapple with their relationship with their well-meaning but troubled father during their childhood summers. Directed and written by Alessandra Lacorazza Samudio. Produced by Alexander Dinelaris, Rob Quadrino, Nando Vila. With Rene Perez Joglar, Sasha Calle, Lio Mehiel, and Leslie Grace.

La Cocina (Mexico, United States) - North American Premiere

In this searing immigrant story set in a chaotic Manhattan restaurant kitchen, an undocumented cook’s dreams unravel when money goes missing, and a shocking revelation about his lover threatens to upend everything—directed and written by Alonso Ruizpalacios. Produced by Ramiro Ruiz, Gerardo Gatica, Alonso Ruizpalacios, Lauren Mann, Ivan Orlic. With Raúl Briones Carmona, Rooney Mara, Anna Diaz, Motell Foster, Oded Fehr, Laura Gómez, James Waterson, Lee Sellars, Eduardo Olmos, Spenser Granese.

Pirópolis (Chile) - World Premiere

Nicolás Molina’s visually astounding Pirópolis takes the viewer to the fiery port city of Valparaíso, Chile, and observes a pack of determined volunteer firefighters marching together to combat turbulent wildfires ravaging the city. Directed by Nicolás Molina. Produced by Joséphine Schroeder, Francisca Barraza.

State of Silence (Mexico) - World Premiere

A compelling look at the dangerous, continuing risks committed journalists face in Mexico, where reporting on their country’s corruption and “narco politics” has led to the silencing and killing of some of their peers and directed by Santiago Maza. Produced by Joris Debeij, Abril López Carrillo, Executive Produced by Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal.

The Dog Thief (Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, Ecuador, France, Italy) - World Premiere

Martín, an orphan who works as a shoeshine boy, decides to steal the dog of his best client, a lonely tailor he has begun to imagine is his father—directed and written by Vinko Tomičić Salinas. Produced by Álvaro Manzano Zambrana. With Alfredo Castro, Franklin Aro, Teresa Ruiz, María Luque.

The Freshly Cut Grass (Argentina, Uruguay, Germany, Mexico, United States) - World Premiere

In mirroring stories of marital betrayal, two university professors - one man and one woman - step out on their spouses with younger students and enter tricky emotional and professional terrain. Executive Produced by Martin Scorsese, director Celina Murga’s latest is a wry, sharply observed dramedy of uneven consequences. Written by Celina Murga, Juan Villegas, Lucía Osorio. Produced by Juan Villegas, Celina Murga, Tomás Eloy Muñoz, Valeria Bistagnino, Axel Kuschevatzky. With Marina de Tavira, Joaquín Furriel, Alfonso Tort, Romina Peluffo, Emanuel Parga, and Verónica Gerez.

FICTION SHORTS

¡Beso de lengua! (Mexico) - World Premiere

Itzcóatl and Moisés are on their first date. After two hours of getting to know each other, they “play” an unusual and riveting game. Directed by José Luis Zorrero.

Five Ways to Get Rid of a Hickey (Cinco Formas de Borrar un Chupón) (Chile) - World Premiere

After being caught at school giving each other a hickey, Manu (14) and Toña (15) begin a journey of desire, guilt, and goodbyes. Directed by Colectivo Niñita Perversa.

I Want To Violently Crash Into the Windshield of Love (Mexico) - World Premiere

A heartbroken Mexico City rapper seeks solace in freestyle sessions, finding support in her community. Embracing unconventional healing, she rediscovers her lyrical prowess, achieving liberation through transformation. Directed by Fernanda Tovar.

NEA (Colombia) - New York Premiere

A hot-headed taxi driver in Medellín has to repair his boss’s AC at 5 a.m. A series of misfortunes tests him, leading him on a self-questioning path. Directed by Alex Ulises & Nelson G. Navarrete.

Passarinho (Mexico) - International Premiere

Two teenage girls try to meet their favorite soccer player, but the plan is threatened when one of them gets her first period. Directed by Natalia García Agraz.

Punta Salinas (Puerto Rico) - New York Premiere

After having sex for the first time, Alba, a 16-year-old, searches for a strength she has never exercised before. Directed by Maria del Mar Rosario.

¡salsa! (Colombia) - World Premiere

Margarita seeks freedom in a place that judges those outside the norm when her path crosses with Liana’s, a deaf tourist, between the vibrations of congas and bongos. Directed by Antonina Kerguelen Roman.

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Pastrana (Brazil) - North American Premiere

While downhill skateboarder Melissa relives memories of a friendship, Pastrana’s inherent presence helps her gain a deeper understanding of time. Directed by Melissa Brogni and Gabriel Motta.