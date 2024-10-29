Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to Matthew Perry one year after his passing

Matthew Perry's death left millions of fans and those closest to him devastated. The 54-year-old actor, known best for playing Chandler Bing in Friends, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on October 28 with what was later determined as acute effects of ketamine, leading to an arrest of five individuals. While there are still questions about his passing, it's always been clear that he was loved, respected, and missed. On the first anniversary of his death, his former costar, Jennifer Aniston, took to social media with a touching tribute.

The actress, who played Rachel Green in the hit 90s series, took to Instagram to share a gallery of images with Perry. She shared special memories of them hanging out on set, a portrait of him alone posing, and a group photo hugging their costars Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc.

The caption was a short but powerful message to her dear friend. “One year,” she wrote, adding a heart, band-aid, and white dove emoji. She also tagged the account of Matthew’s foundation, which was created in his memory to support people who struggle with addiction.

Jennifer says goodbye to Matthew

The cast of Friends released a group statement before sharing their personal messages. On November 15, 2023, after processing Matthew’s passing for a couple of weeks, the Horrible Bosses star posted a lengthy and touching farewell to her friend. "Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before," she began.

Later in the caption, Jennifer said she was talking to him after his passing, something that her costar, Cox, revealed she was doing. "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “Could you BE any crazier?” she wrote.

Developments after his passing

In August 2024, US Attorney Martin Estrada announced five people were charged in connection to his ketamine overdose, per the Associated Press. The star's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Jasveen Sangha, who prosecutors referred to as the “ketamine queen," Eric Fleming, and Dr. Mark Chavez, 54, of San Diego, were also charged. Iwamasa was reportedly the one administering it.

The doctors allegedly supplied Perry with a large amount of ketamine for profit. “These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry’s addiction issues to enrich themselves. They knew what they were doing was wrong,” Estrada said.

Over the weekend, just days before the anniversary of his death, it was reported that the house where Perry spent his final moments is no longer on the market. The property, located in Pacific Palisades, was sold for $8.55 million, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

The 3,500-square-foot modern-style home was sold to Anita Verma-Lallian, a film producer and real estate developer based in Scottsdale, Arizona. According to the outlet, the buyer intends to use the property as a vacation home.