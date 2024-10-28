Gisele Bündchen is expecting her third child with Joaquim Valente

Looks like there could be another reason why Gisele Bündchen didn't return to the Victoria's Secret runway with other former angels—she's pregnant! The mother of two is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente. The exciting news hit the internet on Monday, leaving fans both excited and surprised!

© GrosbyGroup

A source confirmed the baby is on the way, with PEOPLE saying the couple is happy. "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life," they said, adding that they're "looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family."

Baby Bündchen-Valente will have the love of her parents and older siblings. She shares children Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11, with Tom Brady and was Jack Brady's stepmom for the majority of his life, raising him like her own.

Bündchen and Valente's love story

© GrosbyGroup

After her October 2022 divorce from Brady, the 44-year-old model began making headlines with the jiu-jitsu trainer in November when they were spotted in Costa Rica.

A source told Page Six at the time their relationship was “strictly platonic and professional.” "Joaquim and his two brothers have instructed Gisele and the children in martial arts for the past year and a half," they said.

Bündchen has kept her life private, but a source confirmed their relationship with PEOPLE in February 2024 saying, "They started out as great friends first. She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other."

A second insider told the outlet he was there for her during her divorce, “He was a huge comfort for Gisele while she went through her divorce. Their friendship turned romantic after the divorce.”

© Grosby Group

It wasn't until June 2023 that they reportedly started dating. The timeline of their relationship has stirred up controversy in the past. Multiple sources told TMZ that Brady believed they started before that. "They should add 2021 after June. Then the headline would be accurate," an insider told the outlet.

She talked about the relationship briefly in her March interview with ABC News, saying she was “able to open [her] heart” to someone new. "Where my heart is now is where I am right now. I’m living my truth, and I’m not apologizing for it."

The couple briefly sparked breakup rumors a couple of months back in June after the infamous Tom Brady roast, but it became clear that wasn't the case when he was spotted with her and her kids hanging out on the beach in Costa Rica.

© The Grosby Group Gisele and Joaquim spent quality time on the beach in Costa Rica with her children she shares with Tom Brady

Congratulations!