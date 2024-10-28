What Angelina Censori and the Kardashians have in common: Bianca Censori's sister wears sheer skirt and leather bra

Angelina Censori has been enjoying her time in Hollywood. Bianca Censori's younger sister continues to make celebrity friends after visiting Los Angeles with her family and showing support for Kanye West during his listening tour in Tokyo.

And while Angelina is now back home in Melbourne, Australia, she is still surrounded by stars. The model was spotted having a lot of fun in her latest outing, attending an event hosted by none other than Kylie Jenner's ex Travis Scott.

© IG: angelinacensori

The rapper shares two children with the reality star, 6-year-old Stormi and 2-year-old Aire. Travis continues his Circus Maximus tour in Australia, and Angelina was photographed at the exclusive party at The Emerson in Melbourne.

© IG: angelinacensori Angelina Censori

Angelina seems to be inspired by Bianca's fashion choices, as she stepped out in a revealing ensemble, which consisted of a black leather bra and a beige sheer skirt paired with black strappy sandals. "Idk how to act," she shared on social media.

© IG: angelinacensori

The model also rocked a soft glam makeup look and her latest hairstyle transformation. Angelina sported a wet-look bob and minimal jewelry, showing her fun time at the event with her friends.

Angelina Censori's style:

The two famous sisters like to spend quality time together and have previously posed side-by-side to show off their stunning looks.

© IG: angelinacensori Angelina and Bianca Censori

The model previously talked about her fashion choices, revealing that she likes to have fun with her style, as well as her sister Bianca. "I love fashion and I always like to do my own thing. I don't follow what influencers are doing but have my own take and do my own thing," Angelina said to Page 13 at Melbourne Fashion Week, admitting that her sister has a great wardrobe. "[Bianca] has the best wardrobe," she said at the time.