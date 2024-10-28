Nick Cannon reflects on identity and self-worth during his marriage with Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon recently opened up about his insecurities in his high-profile marriage to pop icon Mariah Carey. On the October 24 episode of the "Ray Daniels Presents" podcast, the 44-year-old "Wild 'n Ou" star shared candid insights into his struggles with identity and self-worth during his marriage to the 55-year-old singer.

The pair, who wed in 2008, were once the epitome of a Hollywood power couple but ultimately split in 2014. "I didn't actually really care what the world thought because the perception, you know, that is what it is. People are going to love you one day, hate you the next day," Cannon revealed on the podcast. He explained that his main struggle was more internal than public. "I could care less about that. … But going to myself with that pressure of, 'Who am I?'"

Mariah Carey and her husband, Nick Cannon during their wedding vows renewal ceremony, photocall on April 27, 2012, in Paris, France.

The comedian and television host admitted that marrying Carey at a young age left him feeling overshadowed. "I got married in my 20s, you know what I mean? To the biggest star in the world," he recalled. With Carey's established fame and success, Cannon felt the weight of living up to her larger-than-life image. "My trajectory was here," he said, "and then hers — she's already in a different stratosphere."

Cannon struggled to maintain his individuality while embracing the perks of being married to one of the world's biggest stars. He described the experience humorously, sharing, "I got comfortable … she's got islands and I'm waking up at noon and people bringing me steaks on a platter." Despite the apparent luxury, he found himself questioning his role. "I would lay up at night thinking, like, 'Is this who I am? Am I Mariah's man? Is that what my life is supposed to be?' There's nothing wrong with it."

Nick Cannon revealed Mariah Carey taught him only to accept jobs with a hefty check

After the pair welcomed twins, Moroccan and Monroe, in 2011, Cannon faced further challenges in understanding his role within their family. He spoke on feeling displaced, reflecting on his role compared to Carey's. "I'm carrying a purse, the diaper bag and, you know, I'm standing on the corner like, 'Wait.' She's rocking being the alpha," he said. "I believe she needs a dude like that. I'm just not that dude," Cannon admitted.

Carey's recollections echo Cannon's reflections. In her 2020 memoir "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," the singer detailed the whirlwind romance and what initially attracted her to Cannon. "He was a good guy. He was faith-based. He was ambitious," she wrote. "He had been in the entertainment industry for a long time, so he understood the madness. He paid attention to me."

(L-R) Monroe Cannon, Nick Cannon, Moroccan Scott Canon and Mariah Carey attend the Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon Party on Mary 13 in Los Angeles, California.

Carey also acknowledged the emotional challenges that ultimately led to their split. "Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did)," she explained in the memoir. Despite their differences, Carey emphasized the lasting bond they share as co-parents. "It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family. We will always be family, and we make it work."