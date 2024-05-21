Courteney Cox says that the late Matthew Perry ‘visits’ her a lot

News of Matthew Perry’s passing on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54, left millions heartbroken. While fans who had never met him felt a sense of loss, it was his family, friends, and close associates who felt the pain most deeply. Notably, his ‘Friends’ costars shared touching statements following his death and are still healing seven months after his passing.





The actor passed away in October 2023

In a recent interview, Courteney Cox, who played Monica, his character Chandler’s friend turned love interest, praised his talent and being. “I think he’s probably one of the funniest human beings in the world. You know, he’s just so funny. He is genuinely a huge heart and obviously struggled. I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years,” she told CBS News.

The 59-year-old actress, who is very spiritual, went on to reveal that he visits her. “He visits me a lot if we believe in that,” she told the outlet.



Courteney and Matthew’s characters had a fan favorite love story on the show

Cox has lost three important people in her life: her father, Richard Lewis Cox, on September 3, 2001, her mother, Courteney Bass, on December 9, 2020, and Matthew. She says she talks to all three of them after their passing. “You know, I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew – I feel like there are a lotta people that are, I think, that guide us,” Cox explained. “I sense Matthew’s around for sure.”

Cox’s interview comes amidst TMZ’s report that the DEA is now receiving help from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to locate the individual responsible for providing the actor with the fatal ketamine that caused his death. Postal inspectors are investigating whether Perry obtained any drugs through mail.

Local police and the DEA have been investigating the case after the toxicology report found that he died from acute effects of ketamine.

Monica and Chandler’s love story

Following Perry’s tragic death, Cox gave fans a little backstory on Monica and Chandler’s love story, explaining that it was originally a different storyline. “To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London,” she shared.





The writers changed the plot after seeing the viewer’s reactions. “But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story,” she said. Their characters get married in the season seven finale in the double-length episode, “The One with Monica and Chandler’s Wedding.”

