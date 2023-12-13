Jennifer Aniston reveals she was in touch with Matthew Perry before he died; ‘He was happy’

Jennifer Aniston is still grieving the loss of her close friend, Matthew Perry. She revealed that she and Perry were in contact and had texted the day of his death, and that he was in a good place in his life.

Aniston was featured in an interview with Variety, discussing her work on “The Morning Show” alongside her co-star Reese Witherspoon. She took a moment to address the death of Matthew Perry and cried in the midst of the interview, with Witherspoon holding her hand for support. “I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty,” she said. “He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.”

Aniston said that Perry had made changes over the past year of his life, prioritizing his health. “He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know.”

“I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy,” she continued. “He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”

Aniston and Perry’s close friendship

Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry were friends for decades, after first meeting on the set of “Friends.” The two remained in touch over the years, discussing Perry’s health and his struggles with addiction. In an emotional statement, Aniston discussed the loss of Perry and called it “an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before.”

“We were always the 6 of us,” she said of her Friends castmates, including herself, Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc. “This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.”