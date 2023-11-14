Matt LeBlanc shares touching tribute to ‘Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry

Matt LeBlanc has shared his first personal tribute regarding the death of his co-star of a decade, Matthew Perry. LeBlanc and Perry played Joey and Chandler in “Friends,” one of the most iconic friendships on television, running for 10 seasons.

The post is made up of multiple photos of the LeBlanc and Perry in character over the years. The last image appears to be a behind the scenes shot of one of their live recordings, showing all of the main cast-members huddled in a group with their arms around each other. “Matthew, it is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,” reads LeBlanc’s caption.

“It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.” LeBlanc wrapped up the post with a joke, as expected. “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

The main cast of Friends

The “Friends” reunion

To celebrate the legacy of the beloved show, a “Friends” special aired on HBO Max in 2021. The program reunited the show’s main stars and had them reflect on their experience of being a part of a cultural phenomenon. "It's funny, when we do get together, it's like no time has passed," said LeBlanc to PEOPLE. "We pick up right where we left off."

When discussing his relationship to his co-stars Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and David Schwimmer, LeBlanc said, "I think everybody sort of has a relationship like that in their life. You know that when you have a conversation with that person, it's really heartfelt, it's honest, it's open. You know that there's no ulterior motive. They're significant relationships.'"

