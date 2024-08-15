Matthew Perry's assistant and two doctors among those charged with his death

News of Matthew Perry’s passing on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54, left millions heartbroken. Two months before the first anniversary of his death, it has been announced that five people have been charged in connection with his death.

© GettyImages The actor died at the age of 54

On Thursday, U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada announced the charges in connection with his ketamine overdose, per the Associated Press. The Friends star's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, and two doctors were among those charged.

The doctors allegedly supplied Perry with a large amount of ketamine for profit. “These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry’s addiction issues to enrich themselves. They knew what they were doing was wrong,” Estrada said. Officials say one of the doctors even said in a text he wondered, “How much this moron will pay.”

Dr. Salvador Plasencia was charged with seven counts of distribution of ketamine and two additional charges related to allegations he falsified records after Perry’s death. Jasveen Sangha, who prosecutors referred to as the “ketamine queen,” allegedly supplied the ketamine that caused Perry’s death. Eric Fleming, 54, of Hawthorne; and Dr. Mark Chavez, 54, of San Diego, were also charged. Iwamasa was reportedly the one administering it.

Perry's regular doctors allegedly refused to give him ketamine in the amounts he wanted, leading him to seek out other physicians. DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said Perry paid $2,000 for a vial of ketamine that cost one of the physicians about $12 per AP.