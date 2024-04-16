Stars gather for a charity match at the Platino Awards

LALIGA and Platino Awards XCARET, in Riviera Maya, are teaming up again to host the IV Stars Encounter on April 18 at Camaleón Mayakoba Golf Course in Playa del Carmen. This time, proceeds will support the Integral Family Development System of Quintana Roo, in line with the charitable mission that drives each event.

This edition of the “Stars Encounter” will feature numerous football legends including Miguel Angel Moya, Diego Forlán, Mario Suárez, Joaquín Sánchez, Fernando Morientes, Diego Godín, Javier Mascherano, Gaizka Mendieta, and Miguel Layún. Also participating are many talented individuals from the audiovisual and music industry, such as Jesús Mosquera, Gaby Espino, Pol Granch, Corina Smith, Bego Vargas, Andres Koi, Andre Lamoglia, Michel Brown, Ale Nones, Enrique Arce, Benjamin Vicuña, Cristo Fernandez, LAGOS, Carlos Borreguito, and Carlos Torres.

According to Jorge de la Vega, CEO of LALIGA, “It is an honor for LALIGA to continue the alliance with Premios Platino, a platform that recognizes the best artists in the Ibero-American audiovisual industry, and with whom we carry out the Stars Encounter, which, in addition to mixing artists with footballers, has a charitable purpose of which we are proud to be a part. We hope that many more editions will come.”

For Juan Alía, the Director of the PLATINO Awards, “Bringing together the values of sports and culture to support a major charitable cause, as exemplified by this significant collaboration between LALIGA and Premios PLATINO, demonstrates the social commitment of both institutions. With Mayakoba’s invaluable support in providing its exceptional facilities for this initiative, they’re dedicated to the next generation. Sports and culture can always unite our society’s best values, serving as a driving force for its progress.”

The 2024 Platino Awards will take place on April 20th in Riviera Maya

After the tremendous success of previous seasons, which saw significant fundraising thanks to the participation of well-known figures from cinema, TV, music, social media, and sports (soccer), this new edition of the game will support the Integral Family Development System of the State of Quintana Roo.This system offers quality care and services to various priority groups in the region, including girls, boys, adolescents, young adults, older adults, men, women, and people with disabilities. Through its diverse social assistance programs aimed at enhancing economic and social development, the goal is to ensure equal opportunities for all, fostering an inclusive environment and improving the quality of life for residents of Quintana Roo.