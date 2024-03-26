Mark Consuelos says he was recently confused for Regis Philbin

Some people panic when they get face-to-face with a celebrity, which could have been the case for a woman who got Mark Consuelos mixed up for Regis Philbin. On Tuesday, the Live With Kelly and Mark, host told his wife, Kelly Ripa, about a hilarious case of the mix-up that happened to him on Monday at the New York Knicks game.



Consuelos attended the game at Madison Square Garden with Chris Rock,John McEnroe, and Tracy Morgan, who recently said he gained 40 pounds on Ozempic. They had the star treatment, eating at the owner’s lounge, which is when a woman confidently said he was Regis. “This lady thought I was Regis. She goes, ‘You’re Regis! and I said, ‘I’m not! I’m not” He recalled. “Yeah, same” Ripa quipped.

The Riverdale star said he “knew what she meant” and invited her to talk. “She was like, ‘He’s very muscular!’ And I go, ‘That’s me!’” he said laughing. He called her “lovely” saying she watches the show every morning. “So, if you’re watching, hi!” He said to the camera with a wave.



egis Philbin’s Final Show Of “Live! With Regis & Kelly”

The legendary Who Wants To Be a Millionaire host died at the age of 88 in 2020. While they are different people, the mix up likely happened because Philbin famously the co-hosted “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee” morning program. The show transitioned to “Live! with Regis and Kelly” after Kathie Lee Gifford departed the show in 2000 which is when Ripa joined Philbin as his co-host.

After Philbin left the show in 2011, the show continued with Ripa as the main host, and underwent several title changes over the years due to different co-hosts joining her. Initially, it was briefly titled “Live! with Kelly” before becoming “Live! with Kelly and Michael” when Michael Strahan joined as co-host. After Strahan’s departure in 2016, the show reverted to “Live! with Kelly,” and various guest co-hosts filled in alongside Ripa until Ryan Seacrest became her permanent co-host in 2017. The show then became known as “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

Seacrest left the show after six years in April 2023, which how Consuelos got the gig as his wife’s cohost.

