Tracy Morgan says that he gained 40 pounds on Ozempic and shares his love of Dominican women

It’s no secret that Ozempic is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. With celebrity after celebrity coming clean that they’ve used the drug, and many under speculation, everyone is a suspect. The hilarious Tracy Morgan was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he had a chaotic and hilarious interview quipping about the drug.



Right when Morgan sat down, Fallon complimented Morgan and asked what he does to stay in shape. “Well that’s Ozempic,” the comedian responded. “But I’ve learned to out-eat Ozempic. I gained 40 pounds,” he continued. “Oh, really?” Fallon asked. “Yeah, I gained 40 pounds... I’m like Magic Johnson. I gained 40 pounds.”

The next hard-hitting question was how dating life is going. “Well, everybody got their own preference,” the comic continued. He went on to share that he has an interest in Dominican women. “I love Dominican women. That’s my thing, Dominican women. I’m dating Dominican women now,” Morgan explained. “I spend more money on Dominican women then the Yankees spend on their farm team.”



From the conversation, Morgan is seemingly single. The 55-year-old was previously married to Sabina Morgan (1985 - 2009), and Megan Wollover (2015 - 2020). Morgan told People in July 2020 in a statement released through his spokesperson, “Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy.”



The couple share’s daughter Maven, 9, who is already following in his footsteps. In March 2022, she joined him on stage at a stand-up show when she was 8 and told some jokes.

Morgan was spotted with a mystery woman in 2021, but he told Page Six he was single.