Mark Consuelos celebrates one-year anniversary of ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’; ‘Fastest year of my life’

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa are celebrating a different type of anniversary. The couple, who’ve been married for 28 years, is celebrating one year of their talk show “Live with Kelly and Mark.”

This week, the show celebrated a year spent on TV. To commemorate the occasion, the program shared a post showing Kelly and Mark posing alongside a celebratory cake in the shape of a cup of coffee.

“I have to say it’s probably the fastest year of my life,” said Consuelos to Deadline. In the case of Ripa, she revealed that she was initially against running a talk show with her husband, even if he’d co-hosted the show as a guest hundreds of time. She also said that she didn’t think the dynamic with Consuelos would be a fun one for viewers.

“I just felt like we’re not that interesting, and we’re not a very controversial couple. We don’t really get up to much. I always liken us to watching paint dry,” she said.

Their partnership has proven them right, with their viewership rising steadily while other daytime talk shows have struggled to retain audiences. “I do think that there is something very possibly relatable about our relationship. We have disagreements like a normal couple, and we’re not afraid to let them unfold on the air and in front of America, and I think people find a lot of themselves in that,” said Ripa.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa at the Academy Awards

Consuelos and Ripa’s ‘sexy’ night time routine

In a previous appearance on “Live with Kelly and Mark,” Kelly opened up about their bedtime dynamic. "We should do a taped piece of us just getting ready for bed,” she said. “It is — and I don't want to brag — pretty much the least-sexy thing I've ever seen. What's weird is, I'm not kidding, I say this, we used to be fairly..." she said, trailing off, with Mark interrupting her, “Hot!”

“Now I understand why our kids are like, I can’t believe they had kids,” continued Ripa.