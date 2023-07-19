Mark Consuelos is glad his daughter Lola has grown up and isn’t ‘such a pain’

Mark Consuelos is celebrating that his children are growing up and becoming amazing people. In a new episode of “Live with Kelly and Mark,” Consuelos talked about his children with the show’s co-host and his real wife Kelly Ripa, and how amazing its been to watch them grow up.

Consuelos and Ripa talked about a recent trip they took to Greece, where they got to spend time with their 22 year old daughter, Lola. "And I'm looking at my daughter, who is 22 years old, who used to be — and I say this affectionately — such a pain. Such a pain. But let me tell you, once they get a little bit older, the gift of hanging out with your adult children is so amazing," he said. Ripa explained that her graduation and birthday present was her trip. "We just said that, it was really more for us," said Consuelos.

Lola graduated from NYU in May and is also working on her music career. "I've been making music since I was 14 years old and never really had anything that I thought was legitimate enough to write about or something that resonated with me," she said in an interview with People. She revealed that her parents are supportive of her and are usually the first to listen to her music. "My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured."

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have been married for 24 years. The two met while working on the soap opera “All My Children,” where they played each other’s love interests. They married in Las Vegas, in 1996, and have since had three children: Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.