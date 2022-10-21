Mark Consuelos looks tiny in photos with NBA players

Mark Consuelos is about a quarter of the height of an NBA player.

Consuelos shared a photo on his Instagram, showing him standing next to Jarron and Jason Collins, two tall basketball players. He had to joke about it on his caption.

The photo shows Jarron, Mark and Jason, with the two NBA players smiling at the camera and Mark with his fists up. “Former Soccer player vs former basketball players,” he wrote. “Not sure why I have my fists up.. I was concerned they were going to put me in a Bjorne.”

His followers were quick to laugh at the funny photo, including his wife Kelly Ripa. “Action figure vibes,” she wrote, tacking on a heart-eyes emoji. Others wrote laughing-crying emojis and even a little shrimp, making fun of Mark’s height.

Mark and Kelly got married in 1996, having one of the most stable and longest relationships in Hollywood. The two met on the set of “All My Children,” where they played each other’s love interests.

The couple has been together for years.

Kelly will soon publiash a book called “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories,” where she shares some of her life experiences. In an interview with Haute Living, she talked about menopause and how, at first, she thought she was pregnant. “I started taking pregnancy tests daily, but then Mark sort of gingerly said, ‘Could there be another reason why you’re not getting your period?’” she said.