Kelly Ripa thought Mark Consuelos got her pregnant during the pandemic

Kelly Ripa thought she and Mark Consuelos were going to have a pandemic baby. The host is releasing her upcoming book “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories,” and ahead of its release, she’s sharing some of the things you can expect. Like the time she thought she could be expecting in her 50s.

In an interview with Haute Living, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host said she started taking pregnancy tests every day during the pandemic.

“I started taking pregnancy tests daily, but then Mark sort of gingerly said, ‘Could there be another reason why you’re not getting your period?’” She told the outlet.

As she responded, “What other reason could there possibly be?” Consuelos, “really had to walk on eggshells” as he explained that she could be going through menopause.

While menopause can come with a lot of emotions, she was “really grateful” she was not going to have to explain to their adult children, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19, that they were going to have a new sibling.

Aside from Ripa’s age, it wouldn’t be too surprised if they did get pregnant. They have both been very open when it comes to how happy they are in the bedroom. There is even a whole chapter about it, that comes with a warning to anyone related to them.

“My kids never want to think of us in any sort of intimate way whatsoever. That’s why in that one chapter, I was like, ‘If you are related to us in any way, I urge you to skip over this,’” she continued.

When it comes to the book, Mark has been by her side every step of the way, with Ripa making sure he is comfortable with everything she is sharing. “There was only one chapter that he told me I could never, ever put into that book or any book, and I took it out,” the 52-year-old explained. “I respected him, I respected it, and I was like, ‘I hear you, even though it’s the best chapter. I’ll honor your request to take it out.’”