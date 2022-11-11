What Kelly Ripa had to say about her son appearing in People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue

Surprise! Kelly Ripa seemingly learned that her eldest son Michael Consuelos is featured in PEOPLE’s 2022 “Sexiest Man Alive” issue during Wednesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The TV personality’s co-host Ryan Seacrest had a copy of the magazine on hand. “This is a Consuelos. Next Gen Consuelos right there with daddy Consuelos over his shoulder,” Ryan said while holding up Michael’s page. “Michael is one of the sexiest people alive.”

“Are you kidding me?” Kelly said.

“Give me this,” she told Ryan before taking the magazine and putting on her glasses to see the page. “You would think he would tell us so we’d pick up a couple of copies for the grandparents.”

The photo of Michael, 25, and the throwback picture of Mark Consuelos at age 24 reminded the mom of three of how much her firstborn and husband look alike. She said, “It’s funny, I forget that they look alike until I see like photos of them like that. It’s crazy, right?”

Kelly also admitted that she had “no idea” her son Michael is “considered sexy.” “I always considered you just a handsome, lovely fellow, conscientious, hard-working, diligent, respectful,” she said. “I had no idea that you were considered sexy.”

She added, “I always found his father to be sexy.”

In addition to Michael, Kelly and Mark are also parents to 21-year-old daughter Lola and 19-year-old son Joaquin.