Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share stunning bathing suit photos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are one of the longest running couples in Hollywood. They’re also one of the hottest, as they’ve gently reminded us earlier this week when sharing a photo in their bathing suits.

The photo shows Ripa and Consuelos in their bathing suits, with her holding on to his arm, and the two standing in front of a stunning backdrop of an infinity pool and the ocean. Ripa wears a one piece bathing suit and her blonde hair loose, rounding out the look with some sunglasses. Consuelos wears some black bathing shorts and holds on to his sunglasses. “Greetings from Captains Underpants (One last swim),” reads Ripa’s caption.

The post prompted likes and responses from thousands of friends and followers. “I’m sorry to see that you’ve both just let yourselves go. Let’s do better in 2024,” joked Lisa Rinna. “This is my Barbie and Ken,” wrote someone else.

Ripa and Consuelos have been together for decades, first meeting on the set of the soap opera “All My Children”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ most recent family trip

Ripa and Consuelos are outspoken about their relationship and their marriage, making them into one of the most relatable and fun public couples. The two discuss topics like marriage and children in their TV show, “Live with Kelly and Mark.”

Recently, they discussed a “weird” vacation they had with their kids, Lola, 22, Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20. "We had an interesting one," said Consuelos. "We were with all our kids — the three of them that we know about."

"And their significant others. That was really weird!" he continued.

Despite the strangeness, the two praised their children and their selection in partners, calling them “good pickers.” “Like their mother!" said Ripa.