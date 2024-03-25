Drake Bell says he would love to move to Mexico and he has more friends there than in LA

Drake Bell is in the middle of the spotlight after the release of the bombshell documentary Quiet On Set. The Nickelodeon star detailed years of abuse at the hands of Brian Peck, opening the floodgates for conversations about the treatment of children in entertainment. The actor has been on a personal rollercoaster for years, finding himself in his own legal battles, getting probation in July 2021 for child endangerment. But there has been one country that has seemed to always have his back: Mexico.





Drake Bell performs during the TeleHit Awards 2019 in Mexico City

In 2019, Bell filmed his music video for his Spanglish song, “Fuego Lento” in Mexico City, and the following year, he surprised fans when he announced he would be changing his stage name to Drake Campana, the Spanish word for “Bell.” He then began performing around Mexico, sharing videos in Spanish, and singing covers. He’s been spending time there for almost a decade, and his fan base there is loyal. Bell was even on the Mexican version of “The Masked Singer,” in 2023.

Following the documentary, Bell has been doing press with various outlets and reporters. He recently sat down with Yordi Rosado in Mexico and revealed that he would love to move there one day. “I would love to live in Mexico. The states right now, especially Los Angeles, where I live, it’s just not the same as they used to be. Whenever I am out here and have to go home, I get depressed. I get sad, just waiting for the next time I can return here and spend more time because I absolutely love it here,” he explained.

Bell said he is one of the last people in his group of friends who have remained in LA, and he feels more at home in Mexico. “I feel more at home when I’m here. I have more friends here cause a lot of my friends from Los Angeles have moved to Florida, Texas, Louisiana, and so my relationship with them is on the phone anyway,” he said. “I was kind of one of the last few that actually stayed in LA, and now when I come here, I have more friends here than I do in LA. I have more things to do, and I find myself when I’m at home in LA just kind of sitting on my couch wondering when I’m going to return to Mexico.”





He also shared his favorite Mexican food - saying he could eat al pastor tacos every day. The child star also shouted out his favorite restaurant in Ciudad de Mexico, taking his shot at a sponsorship. “The enchiladas from La Casa de Toño ... If you guys want to give me a sponsorship deal because I could eat that every day of my life,” he said with a smile. “The food out here is unbelievable.”