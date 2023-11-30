Miss Mexico, Melissa Flores, denies theft of her traditional costume: ‘It’s fake news’

Just days ago, the Miss Universe pageant faced controversy when there were reports of the traditional costume worn by this year’s contestant, Melissa Flores, Miss Mexico, being stolen. According to social media and local media, the dress went missing from the dressing rooms during the 72nd edition of the ceremony held in El Salvador. Miss Mexico refuted the claims, stating that they were entirely untrue and explained what had happened to the dress after she had showcased it in front of the judges.

“It’s fake news; I just saw that, but it’s fake news. Nobody stole it,” Melissa declared in an interview with El Universal. She also explained what happened behind the scenes after proudly showcasing the dress named “Los Colores de México. Guardiana Alebrije,” a creation crafted by Ángel Rámez.

“After I finished wearing the costume on stage, it was stored in the suitcase and handed over to the designer,” she said, not only putting an end to the mystery of the theft but completely denying it.

The 25-year-old mentioned that she wasn’t aware of the rumor’s origin and came across it on social media. The rumor gained traction due to online discussions, fueled by the costume’s substantial value of almost $575,000 (equivalent to one million Mexican pesos). Melissa emphasized that this traditional costume symbolizes “the colors, designs, culture, and traditions of Mexico.”

The costume is set to be exhibited at a beauty event in Mexico

Meanwhile, designer Ángel Rámez has not commented on the alleged disappearance of the traditional costume. However, on his social media, he shared that on November 30th, people can admire his creation during the final of the Mexicana Universal Jalisco 2023 beauty pageant.

On November 24th, shortly after the Miss Universe pageant, Michelle Dee from the Philippines was declared the winner of the best traditional costume.“It’s a bird, it’s a plane... it’s the Philippines! Adorned with a captain’s hat, this costume pays tribute to the delegate’s role as an Air Force reservist. The ensemble reflects her country’s resilience and radiance. Undeniably, she is the queen of flight... in the PHILIPPINES,” posted the pageant on its official social media.

