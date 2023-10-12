Miss Mexico Melissa Flores shares her journey towards the Miss Universe 2023 pageant

A few weeks before the 72nd edition of Miss Universe, HOLA! Americas, the Spanish-language site of HOLA! USA, had a conversation with Miss Mexico, Melissa Flores. With a big smile that lights up any room, the 25-year-old from the state of Michoacán spoke excitedly about her path to the world’s most famous beauty pageant. Melissa also discussed her role as a psychologist and the impact she wants to make in the world through eradicating violence and mental health.

©Miss México



Melissa Flores, Miss México

Miss Universe 2023 will take place on November 18 in El Salvador. Ninety participants will compete for the title of the most beautiful woman in the world. At the end of the competition, the current Miss Universe, R’Bonney Gabriel, will crown her successor. To watch the broadcast in Spanish, you can tune in to Telemundo. This network has signed an agreement with the Miss Universe Organization, certifying it as the official Spanish-language broadcaster of the competition in the United States.

Venezuelan-American Noelia Voigt crowned Miss USA 2023



The competition is only a few weeks away. How are you feeling? I’m excited because, as you said, there are only a few weeks until I begin this journey to Miss Universe. These days, I haven’t stopped; I haven’t rested. About a month ago, I was crowned Miss Universe Mexico and had very rigorous preparation. I feel thrilled and excited to see what the future holds. Can you share how you became interested in beauty pageants when you were young? It’s a funny story. When I was little, I had other ambitions; I wasn’t the typical girl who wanted to participate in beauty pageants. I’m the youngest of two brothers, so I always played with toy cars and was more inclined towards typical boys‘ games. I even dreamed of becoming an astronaut. As I grew up — I’ve always been a tall girl — and my family started suggesting that I consider modeling, I entered a beauty pageant, and to be honest, I grew very fond of it. I realized that beauty pageants were something I was looking for. As a psychologist, my profession has always interested me in helping, doing good, and engaging in charitable activities. Hence, beauty pageants gave me voice support, and over time, I made a synergy between my career and the pageants.

©Miss México



Melissa Flores, Miss México

Next stop... Miss Universe 2023



How are you preparing yourself, physically and emotionally? Have you given up uchepos, corundas, and enchiladas? I’ve struggled with my uchepos (a typical dish), one of my favorite dishes from Michoacán, where I grew up. The truth is that I’ve never had trouble maintaining a healthy diet; that has never been a problem. As for exercise, I love sports. I used to do CrossFit, and now I’m at the gym. Regarding mental health, the most essential part of this process is that many situations can stress me, cause anxiety, and bring a range of emotions due to my busy daily schedule. I’m handling all of this with a human development coach. I can tell you, I’ve been pleased, I’ve been sad, I’ve cried... but it’s all part of recognizing that we’re human and have emotions and feelings, and we need to learn to acknowledge them. You recently had the opportunity to meet Andrea Meza (Miss Universe 2020). What advice did she give you? She’s a great woman, brilliant, with some excellent projects, and the truth is that when we were together in Miami, the only advice she gave me, and I kept asking her for more, tell me more because I have this hunger to learn. But she told me: ‘The most important advice is to be yourself, be completely yourself, don’t try to imitate anyone else, live your moment, enjoy it, be your true self, and that’s what will always stand out in any field you engage in.’ If you win Miss Universe, how would you like your reign to be remembered, and what causes do you want to support? I want to leave a message of empathy that we can achieve. I’m carrying out a project called ‘Don’t Limit Me,’ which is against dating violence, but I’m not just focusing on this part; we also convey that violence exists in all areas we can imagine. But through this awareness, we can recognize our actions and the things we do so we can eradicate violence. As Miss Universe, as Melissa Flores, I want to be known as a very approachable, very human queen who is always attentive to the needs of others.

Changes in the pageant



Starting in 2024, there will no longer be an age limit for the competition. What do you think about it? Miss Universe is evolving to meet the needs of the new generations, and I believe that if the organization is embracing recent changes and rules, it’s because it resonates with all of us. I agree with this change because many women worldwide have a message to convey. I’ve always said that for any woman with the desire, the power, and the intelligence to deliver a message that many people can understand, the doors are open because you never know when your story can benefit another woman.

©Miss México



Melissa Flores, Miss México

Proud to be Mexican



What makes you most proud of being Mexican? What makes me most proud is that Mexico is the richest country in the world because we have everything: our people and our traditions. We are a very diverse country, and I am happy to represent my country here. We define ourselves as Mexican women who are brave, strong, daring, resilient, and carry everything that Mexico represents - its colors, traditions, and culture.