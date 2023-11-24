Who won Best National Costume and Miss Congeniality during Miss Universe 2023?

Winning the title of Miss Universe is the ultimate goal of the contestants. Still, the Miss Universe Organization also offers other awards such as Miss Congeniality, Voice for Change, Spirit of Carnival Award, and Best National Costume. These unique awards allow contestants to win a title even if they cannot secure the coveted crown.
During the final night of the 72nd annual Miss Universe competition in El Salvador, where Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo became Miss Universe 2023, Miss Spain Athenea Paulinha Pérez was named Miss Congeniality. This award goes to the friendliest contestant and is the only honor determined by a contestant vote.
Miss Philippines Michelle Dee, one of the top 10 finalists, won the award for Voice for Change alongside Miss Angola Ana Coimbra and Miss Puerto Rico Karla Guilfú.
Nadia Ferreira responds to allegations that she prevented Miss Dominican Republic from being a Miss Universe finalist
Sheynnis Palacios, Miss Universe opens up about her journey to the crown
EXCLUSIVE: Sheynnis Palacios’s first 48 hours as Miss Universe: What is she doing after the pageant?
The award also highlighted the charitable work of Miss Brazil, Miss Chile, Miss Lebanon, Miss Singapore, Miss South Africa, Miss Ukraine, and Miss Zimbabwe. In addition to winning a gold medal during the Voice for Change competition, Miss Philippines received the Spirit of Carnival Award.
Who won the Best National Costume at Miss Universe 2023?
Miss Philippines Michelle Dee, secured the award of Best National Costume at Miss Universe 2023, after fans voted on the organization’s app.Here’s the script of the National Costume Show as Michelle took the stage: “It’s a bird, it’s a plane...it’s Philippines! Crowned with a captain’s hat, this costume is a salute to the delegate’s role as an Air Force reservist. The look is representative of her country – resilient and radiant. There’s no denying, she’s the queen of flying ... in the PHILIPPINES.”