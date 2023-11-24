Who won Best National Costume and Miss Congeniality during Miss Universe 2023?

Winning the title of Miss Universe is the ultimate goal of the contestants. Still, the Miss Universe Organization also offers other awards such as Miss Congeniality, Voice for Change, Spirit of Carnival Award, and Best National Costume. These unique awards allow contestants to win a title even if they cannot secure the coveted crown.

During the final night of the 72nd annual Miss Universe competition in El Salvador, where Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo became Miss Universe 2023, Miss Spain Athenea Paulinha Pérez was named Miss Congeniality. This award goes to the friendliest contestant and is the only honor determined by a contestant vote.

©GettyImages



Miss Spain Athenea Paulinha Pérez participates during the 72nd Miss Universe Competition at Gimnasio Nacional José Adolfo Pineda on November 18, 2023 in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Miss Philippines Michelle Dee, one of the top 10 finalists, won the award for Voice for Change alongside Miss Angola Ana Coimbra and Miss Puerto Rico Karla Guilfú.

The award also highlighted the charitable work of Miss Brazil, Miss Chile, Miss Lebanon, Miss Singapore, Miss South Africa, Miss Ukraine, and Miss Zimbabwe. In addition to winning a gold medal during the Voice for Change competition, Miss Philippines received the Spirit of Carnival Award.

©GettyImages



Miss Philippines Michelle Dee reacts during the 72nd Miss Universe Competition at Gimnasio Nacional José Adolfo Pineda on November 18, 2023 in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Who won the Best National Costume at Miss Universe 2023?

Miss Philippines Michelle Dee, secured the award of Best National Costume at Miss Universe 2023, after fans voted on the organization’s app.Here’s the script of the National Costume Show as Michelle took the stage: “It’s a bird, it’s a plane...it’s Philippines! Crowned with a captain’s hat, this costume is a salute to the delegate’s role as an Air Force reservist. The look is representative of her country – resilient and radiant. There’s no denying, she’s the queen of flying ... in the PHILIPPINES.”