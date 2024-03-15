Sofia Vergara wrote the preface for Eliane Trindale’s forthcoming book

Sofia Vergara recently took to social media to express her profound honor in writing the preface for Eliane Trindale’s forthcoming book. In a heartfelt post, Vergara lauded Trindale for her remarkable journey and expressed admiration for the inspiring story that unfolds within the pages of Trindale’s work.

The Colombian-American actress, known for her roles in “Modern Family” and various other film and television projects, shared her excitement and congratulations with her millions of followers, emphasizing the beauty and inspiration she found within Trindale’s narrative.

“So honored to have written the preface for this beautiful book!” she exclaimed, punctuating her sentiment with a red heart emoji. “Congratulations @elianetrindale for this wonderful and inspiring story,” she continued, praising the Brazilian author.

In her social media post, Vergara also extended gratitude to Martha Medeiros, a renowned Brazilian fashion designer and writer, acknowledging her role in the book’s creation. “You are simply the best!!!!” she exclaimed.

Recently, Vergara celebrated International Women’s Day by sending a shout out to some of her favorite women. The list included singers, actresses, CEOs, TV hosts, and more, all of whom Vergara admires and loves.

The star shared photos of close friends of hers like Jessica Alba, Karol G, Paulina Davila, and Heidi Klum. Vergara recently worked with Karol G on the series “Griselda,” with the two developing a friendship over the course of the shoot. Vergara also starred with Davila in “Griselda,” with the two playing close friends. In real life, the Davila and Vergara are cousins. In the case of Klum, Vergara has often discussed how important their relationship is, with the two meeting on the show “America’s Got Talent,” and becoming fast friends. They now celebrate plenty of important dates alongside each other.

Some other women that Vergara called out include CEOs, designers, entrepreneurs and filmmakers like Anastasia Soare, Valentina Micchetti, and Jomana Alrashid. “Happy International Women’s day!!” wrote Vergara. “A few of my favorite strong, fun, loving women I luv.”