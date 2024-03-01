Kylie Jenner and Yris Palmer dance to Don Omar’s iconic song “Dile”

Kylie Jenner has some Latinas showing her good music. The beauty mogul starred in internet personality Yris Palmer’s TikTok as they danced to a remix of Don Omar’s “Dile.” Jenner did her best hip swing with a big smile on her face. Omar got hold of the video and posted it on his Instagram, sharing his excitement.

Omar, who received the Global Icon Award at Premio Lo Nuestro wrote in the caption, “It’s really cool to see @yrispalmer and @kyliejenner enjoying my music. I’d say they ready for #BackToReggaeton.”

Palmer was wearing one of Jenner’s dresses and plugged her brand’s release in the caption, so it seems like a strategic marketing ploy, that worked. It has over 22.6 million views and over 3.2 million likes at the time of the publication.

The Puerto Rican rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor is a legend in the Hispanic and Latin community, and his songs are bound to play at every quinceanera, wedding, and family party. But he has been having a bit of a renaissance with English speaking, mainstream stars.

In addition to Jenner, Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, went viral for performing his song “Danza Kaduro“ at a music festival in Spain. Omar loved the video, and Machine Gun Kelly took the stage with him and Premio Lo Nuestro to sing the track, finishing the medley of his hits together.

The partnership between the reggaeton legend, and pop punk singer and rapper was a historic moment for the awards. Following the performance, MGK joined the rest of the artists on stage, and they each shared a few words for Omar. “You and I are from different worlds, but your music brought us together here tonight,” he said into the microphone.

Related Video: Selena Gomez Opens Up About Benny Blanco Romance Loading the player...