Throwback to that time Salma Hayek had the best response on the red carpet

Salma Hayek is always an entertaining person on interviews. Aside from having decades worth of experience in Hollywood and making projects worth discussing, she’s also a hilarious and intelligent person, keeping journalists and all manner of interviewers on their toes.

©GettyImages



Salma Hayek at the Time 100 gala

On April of last year, Hayek attended the Time 100 Gala, looking stunning in a blue and black dress. Some Buzzfeed journalists attended the event and revealed that they’d decided to ask celebrities about the most expensive things they were wearing. The question prompted some awkward responses from people, with many not knowing how to respond.

In the case of Hayek, she pondered the question and said, “I don’t ask for the price of things.” She then said, “Probably my brain,” inspiring dozens of memes. “You try to sell that jewel, I don’t know,” she said with a laugh.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault’s anniversary

Earlier this month, Hayek celebrated her 15th anniversary with her husband, François-Henri Pinault. She shared a sweet post to commemorate the occasion, showing an inner look at their dynamic. The photo she shared was in black and white and showed the two laughing together, with her looking straight at the camera and Pinault holding on to her waist.

“After 18 years together and 15 years of marriage, you still make loving you easy, fun, deep and fresh like a gentle breeze,” she captioned the post. “Happy anniversary mi amor.”

The couple met at some point in 2006, starting to date shortly after. They married in court, in an intimate ceremony with their closest family members and later hosted a big party. “They just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing,” she revealed to Glamour.

