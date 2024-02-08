Robert De Niro discusses ‘similarity’ between himself and his baby daughter

Robert De Niro is thriving in fatherhood. The 80 year old actor welcomed his seventh child last year, Gia, with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, and has discussed the joys of having a baby in the house and the similarities he sees between himself and his daughter.

De Niro discussed his daughter in an interview with PEOPLE, claiming that he sees “a lot of similarity” between photos of himself as a baby and Gia now. “She’s such an adorable baby. So sweet,” he said. “[When I] look at her, everything else goes away. So it’s a great joy and relief to just be with her in the moment.”

He reveals that his other children and his grandchildren are incredibly happy to spend time with Gia, enjoying their new family dynamic. “The kids all get a big kick out of her,” he said. “The grandkids even. She’s their aunt, they’re about to be teenagers!”

De Niro has seven children: Drena, 56, and Raphael, 47, whom he had with his first wife Diahnne Abbott, twins Julian and Aaron, 28, whom he had with his ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith, and Elliot, 25, and Helen, whom he had with his ex-wife Grace Hightower.

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen

Tiffany Chen is Robert De Niro’s girlfriend. The 45 year old woman is an athlete and met De Niro on the set of “The Intern,” where she played a Tai Chi instructor.

“When we were working, it was just work,” explained Chen in an appearance on CBS Mornings. “And then a couple of years later, we got back in touch, and I said, ‘Oh, I guess we get along, and I guess we really get along.‘”