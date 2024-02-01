Kylie Jenner gets ready to celebrate her kids’ birthdays with balloons and presents

Kylie Jenner is gearing up for her kids’ birthday. To commemorate Stormi and Aire’s special days, which are one day apart, Jenner is putting together a party that’s reminiscent of Stormi World, the celebration she’s hosted in previous occasions that celebrate her daughter’s birthday in the shape of a stunning carnival filled with her daughter’s favorite things.

©Kylie Jenner



Kylie Jenner’s birthday decorations

Jenner shared the initial preparations of the party on her Instagram stories, sharing videos of balloons. She had so many of them in pink and pastel colors that they had trouble fitting inside her home. “Let the birthday week begin,” she wrote in the post. While Stormi is celebrating her 6th birthday in February 1st, Aire is celebrating his second birthday on February 2nd. She shares both children with her ex, Travis Scott.

The next clip she shared, showed Jenner walking and having to kick balloons out of her way since there were so manyy of them. The clip ends with a shot of multiple presents laying over a coffee table, all wrapped in matching pink packaging.

Jenner is known for celebrating her kids’ birthdays in big ways. In 2019, she celebrated her daughter’s first Stormiworld, a tradition that she returned to in following years. The parties were known for their Stormi themed celebrations, including carousels, slids, party games, and more.

©GettyImages



Kylie and Stormi

Jenner’s time in Paris with her kids

Earlier this month, Jenner was spotted in Paris alongside her daughter for various Fashion Week events. At the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show, the two wore stunning matching looks in black, accessorized with a matching purse, sunglasses and some feathery sleeves.

Jenner also shared some photos on her Instagram that showed her with her son. “To more good days,” she captioned the post.