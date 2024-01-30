Belinda teases ‘Cactus’ and appears to reference Christian Nodal

Belinda is getting ready for a new era in music. The Mexican artist has been teasing her new single all through January, sharing cryptic images and videos teasing “Cactus,” the name of her new song. While the song remains a mystery, fans believe the new single will address Belinda’s relationship with Christian Nodal.

The most recent clip shows Belinda wearing a white suit as she holds on to a revolver. Various men appear, all wearing cowboy hats, with the colors of pink and green having a strong presence in the video’s color palette. The clips also feature a tattoo shop. As fans of Nodal know, all of these elements are associated with Nodal, from the traditional cowboy imagery to the color green and the tattoos. One of the clips shows a tattoo of what appear to be Belinda’s eyes, which are crying blood. Nodal memorably got a tattoo of Belinda’s eyes on his chest when the two were together. After their break up, he covered up the large tattoo with some wings.

Viewers shared their thoughs in the comments section, praising her and sharing their excitement for her return. “Destroy him,” wrote a fan. “Reputation (Belinda’s version),” a second viewer wrote, referencing Taylor Swift’s famous revenge record.

Belinda and Christian Nodal’s highly publicized relationship

Nodal announced the couple’s break up on February 2022, sharing a statement online. "To all my fans and friends of the press I want to share with you that we have decided to end our engagement and our relationship as a couple, taking the best of each other,” he wrote. Belinda remained silent, sharing no statements of her own. Neither shared the reasons why they decided to end their relationship and engagement, prompting a lot of speculation from the media and the public.

Belinda and Nodal met in 2020, at the Premios de La Radio Awards, which were hosted in Dallas. They then met again as judges in the reality TV show “The Voice Mexico.”

