Luis Miguel responds to a sign from a loyal fan during his concert in Puerto Rico

Luis Miguel kicked off his 2024 tour leg on January 18 at the Estadio Olimpico in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. While the concert had to be postponed to the following day due to technical difficulties, he gave the attendees a marathon of hits. Continuing in the Caribbean, the singer traveled to his hometown to perform at El Coliseo in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

While singing at the “Choli,” the star reacted to one of his fans who showed him a poster with a written message: “I came to the three shows, thank you.”

Esa complicidad única con su público, y ese sentido del humor admirable. Te queremos @luismiguel te queremos ❤️❤️

“Vine las 3 noches” y LM le responde “yo también 😂” pic.twitter.com/tFmSmM5A1f — Euge Cabral (@EugeCabral) January 24, 2024

Luis Miguel, who dedicated several minutes to interact with the audience, waved at the fan and mouthed, “Me too,” referring to how he also attended all three nights of his shows.

Beyond the stage

On December 25, 2023 the singer of “La Incondicional” announced his new business project on social media. The singer shared the statement by the tequila brand Don Ramón, which announced this collaboration. The text is titled “Luis Miguel, the new owner of Casa Don Ramón,” and it adds that “El Sol acquires a percentage of the Premium brand Don Ramón.”

As highlighted by the brand, the singer will resume the second part of his Luis Miguel Tour 2024 with more than 100 concerts, including performances in cities such as Caracas, Bogotá, Santiago de Chile, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, and Marbella, “hand in hand with the premium Tequila brand Don Ramón, which has a presence on all five continents and will accompany him in every city where he performs, thus celebrating his successful career.”