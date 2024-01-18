Kali Uchis shows her growing baby bump while performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kali Uchis made quite a statement on Wednesday as she took to the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The 29-year-old talented singer-songwriter, flaunted her baby bump in a stunning outfit that perfectly accentuated her pregnancy glow.

Her look featured a chic turtle neck, long sleeves, and a tasteful cut-out that showcased her growing belly. With her stylish half-up-half-down hairstyle and confident demeanor, Uchis mesmerized the audience as she performed her hit song “Heladito.” Her beautiful attire and radiant personality show that motherhood truly suits her.

“@KaliUchis performs Heladito! 🍦🍦🍦,“ the Jimmy Kimmel show shared on social media featuring a video post of her performance.

Earlier this month, the well-known personality made a surprising revelation that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Don Toliver. The announcement was made through the music video of her new song “Tu Corazón Es Mio,” where she proudly displayed her baby bump for the world to see.

“Look how much Daddy loves you little pooks, he loves you forever,” Uchis said in a video shared on Instagram. “Starting our family ❤️‍🩹 don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can’t wait to share our life with you,” the caption reads.

The couple can also be seen dancing in one of the clips. Kali included footage from their childhood, sharing some of her moments with her family from when she was a baby, as well as similar clips from Don’s childhood.

Kali’s celebrity friends took to social media to share their congratulatory messages, including ‘The Little Mermaid’ star Halle Bailey, who recently unveiled news about her pregnancy and the welcoming of her new baby.