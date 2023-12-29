7 Creative ways to ring in the New Year

The year is almost over. This time of the year represents a perfect opportunity for people to start over, trying out new things or motivating themselves to make important changes in their lives. All over the world, people have different cultures and ways of welcoming in the New Year. Here are 7 creative ways to ring in the year:

Watch a New Year’s TV special

It’s customary to party and drink on New Year’s Eve, something that’s fun but that can also be taxing after a month spent eating and celebrating. If you want to spend a more relaxed New Year’s Eve, there are plenty of TV specials that provide entertainment and keep you updated on the clock, granting you the perfect opportunity to celebrate any way you want it.

Open your doors and windows

In the Philippines, it’s customary to open doors and windows to welcome in the New Year. It’s an opportunity to bring peace into your life, especially if your weather is warm and you don’t risk letting all the heat out.

Eat 12 grapes

If you want to add a new tradition to your countdown, eating a grape at each stroke of the ticking clock to midnight is said to bring luck. It can be a bit of a challenge though, but it’s fun and delicious.

Incorporate thank you notes

©GettyImages



Thank you notes

If you’re hosting people at a party or have a few days to plan, you can write up a list of some of the most important people in your life and send or read them a thank you note.

Write what to let go of

If you’ve had a tough year, you can think about some of the things you’d like to change or let go off, write them down and then burn it. This physical manifestation can make things feel symbolic and can help you feel some closure or move on.

Eat long foods

In Japan, many people choose to eat long foods like noodles in New Year’s Eve as a symbol of longevity and enjoying a better life.

Make a wish

©GettyImages



New Year’s wishes

Lastly, it doesn’t take much effort to make a wish when ringing in the New Year. You can choose to make the process as simple or elaborate as possible by writing down your wishes and putting them in a jar or by simply closing your eyes and making them in your head.

