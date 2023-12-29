Where to watch the New Year’s Eve countdown on TV and streaming services

2024 is quickly approaching, and to celebrate the end of 2023 and welcome the new year, one of the most festive activities at home is to watch the New Year’s Eve countdown. This time there will be a variety of performers and media personalities featured ahead of the countdown.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024: For this edition of the popular segment, ABC has revealed that Ryan Seacrest will be hosting the show, and will be accompanied by Rita Ora in New York City. Meanwhile, TV personality Jeannie Mai will be in California, and Dayanara Torres will be reporting from Puerto Rico. Viewers can watch the countdown on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31, and on ABC Live, including the ABC app.

New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will be co-hosting the countdown on CNN. The pair will be entertaining the audience at home, with the show airing on CNN at 8 p.m. ET and on CNNgo or the CNN app.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash: Streaming on Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME, viewers can stream live the five-hour show, hosted by Elle King and Rachel Smith.

Other ways to watch the countdown include Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, as well as fuboTV. You can also enter Times Square’s official website, TimesSquareNYC.org from 6 p.m. ET. and stream on NewYearsEve.nyc and TimesSquareBall.net.

