Christian Nodal reveals the easy method he uses to lose weight

Christian Nodal has positively changed his personal life for the past few months. His recent fatherhood has partly inspired him to live his best life with his partner, Cazzu. He has also undergone a noticeable physical transformation. Not only has he decided to remove the tattoos from his face, but he has also shed some extra pounds. The Mexican performer is happy with the results and has revealed his secret to staying in shape.

While different semaglutide brands are making headlines for their long-term weight management benefits and how celebrities use these medications to lose weight, Nodal attributes his slimmer figure to fasting. “I do intermittent fasting,” he said during an interview on the Spanish show La Resistencia.

Christian follows the regimen for over 12 hours without eating a bite, starting at night, after dinner. “From 9:00 PM until 11 or 12:00 noon,” he explained this routine that he had adopted for a long time. “According to me, after 12 hours, it is already fasting,” he added.

It has been easy for him since he has dinner early and breakfast late, so he does not spend hours hungry or have extra temptations when complying with his fasting hours.

In addition, his tranquility and joy at home help him stay focused on his decisions, which does not go unnoticed among his followers, who see him with a pleasant energy that infects them.

Christian Nodal, the happiest with Cazzu and his daughter, Inti

The singer’s smile is already a constant in his photos and public appearances, and much of it is because he became a father this year. On September 14, he and Argentine singer Cazzu welcomed their baby daughter Inti. The couple not only lives the joy of their first months as parents but are increasingly in love.

On Cazzu’s 30th birthday, Christian planned a special evening to celebrate with his girlfriend. They had a private dinner in the dark, surrounded by dozens of red roses, and were accompanied by their closest friends. The night ended with a fireworks show and a party full of music and dance. Afterward, they went to one of Luis Miguel’s concerts, where they publicly showed their love for each other from the front row.