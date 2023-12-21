Mariah Carey shares photo with Joe Biden amid news of her and Bryan Tanaka’s breakup

There have been rumors swirling for a few days that Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have broken up, but it is now confirmed. The singer and dancer have been together since 2016, but when he was absent from her Merry Christmas One and All! tour that started in November, fans knew something was up.



Page Six confirmed the news Wednesday, with a source saying their 14-year age gap played a role. Tanaka, who is 40, does not have any children and “wants to have a family” the insider said. “That’s not where she is at,“ they added. Carey, 54, shares two children with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

A second source told the outlet Tanaka, who started as a dancer for Carey in 2006 before they started dating, “wants to start having his own life.”

There are no details on the exact timing of their breakup, but they were last spotted in March, per Page Six. As noted by the outlet, it’s not the first time they’ve split. A few years ago, in 2017, Carey broke up with him, but they got back together soon after.



Mariah Carey’s response to the news

Following news of the breakup, Carey shared a gallery of photos on Instagram in a collaboration post with the White House alongside Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Moroccan and Monroe also had the opportunity to be there. “Last week I had the pleasure of meeting President Biden & Vice President Harris at the White House to ring in the holiday season!” She captioned the post.





Carey and the twins were all smiles in the White House, decorated with festive Christmas fun. “While there, we got to see all the festive decor and spread some cheer!” She wrote. They posed in the East Room of the White House, where George Washington’s portrait is displayed next to the Christmas tree.